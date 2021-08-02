SkateBIRD delayed to September

Skateboarding skim SkateBIRD has been slightly delayed from its original August 12 release date and will now be with us on September 16 instead.

According to a tweet by Glass Bottom Games founder Megan Fox, the reasons for this are quite simple—SkateBIRD is the studio's first "giant" game that ships on multiple platforms simultaneously.

"But no this isn't in response to the PAX demo," Fox goes on to say. "That went fine. The feedback was great. Seeing a few stories saying "ALL NEW UI!" and no, heh. Fixed a few bugs is all. ;)"