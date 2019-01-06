Skate 3 now playable on PC with RPCS3 emulator

The likes of Session and Skater XL have breathed some life back into the PC skating scene, but we're still lacking that killer game that we've desperately needed for a long time. While we wait, we might as well play Skate 3 using the PS3 emulator, RPCS3. Thanks to recent improvements it's now playable from start to finish, and you can even play it in 4K if you have the right rig.

The footage above is shot on some beefy PCs, one with a Ryzen R7 1700 and the other with an i7 8700k. It's a 4K setup, so it'll run at lower resolutions if you don't have as much power, but you'll still need a decent build.

The game seems stable and, aside from a few audio issues (you'll hear the odd crackle and distortion), runs as smooth as the original. If you want to give it a go you should follow the RPCS3 quick start guide, which will help you through the process of installing the emulator.

And if you're wondering about the ethics and legality of emulation, Wes spoke to emulator devs and an IP lawyer about the topic in this piece.