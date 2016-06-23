Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion gets Outlaw Sectors DLC

Gorgeous space RTS/4X Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion has a new expansion, which has popped up rather suddenly on Steam and the Stardock store. The Outlaw Sectors DLC not only embiggens pirates, it adds militias to the game that "will grow, raid nearby systems, and repopulate over time". As with pirates, you'll be able to pay militias to do your bidding, using them "to help defend your worlds, or coordinate your attacks with their strikes for maximum impact". Why can't everyone just get along?

Outlaw Sectors will set you back $4.99/£3.99, and promises to add plenty of new options, along with 11 new maps. Here are the main bullet points, from the Steam page: