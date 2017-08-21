Cats and Dogs are coming to The Sims 4 in November

Back in January, vampires joined the world of The Sims 4. Come November, some very different kinds of fanged beasts will be added to the game: Cats and Dogs.

The Sims 4: Cats and Dogs will add a new "Create a Pet" tool to the game that will give players the ability to create their own special felines and canines with distinct personalities and unique physical features, and then dress them up with expressive outfits and accessories. Just as it is in the real world, however, you won't have total, unquestioning control over them.

"Cats and dogs have minds of their own and form special relationships with Sims based on their daily interactions," EA said. "Your Sims care for, train and play games with their pets who all exhibit distinct and sometimes bizarre animal behaviors."

The expansion will add a new locale called Brindleton Bay, with harbor docks, a lighthouse, play parks, and stray pets for your Sims to take in. And players who'd like to invest even more of themselves in these new four-legged companions will also be able to build and run their very own veterinary clinic.

I was initially put off by the price of The Sims 4: Cats and Dogs, which is available for preorder from Origin for $40. Dogs and cats are awesome, but that struck me as pretty steep for a single expansion, especially since The Sims 4 Digital Deluxe Edition is just $25. But then it was pointed out to me that the Get to Work expansion normally goes for $40 too, as do the Get Together and City Living expansions, so in that context it's really not out of line at all.

Then again, there are hot dog dogs.

The Sims 4: Cats and Dogs is set for release on November 10.