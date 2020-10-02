Popular

Silent Hill 4: The Room gets a digital resurrection on GOG

It's not a classic, but it was the final game from Team Silent.

Silent Hill 4: The Room has returned to PC, which would have been a surprise if it hadn't already appeared on the PEGI website. I'm pretty sure rating sites solely exist to leak games now—I'm not complaining, as it makes my job a lot easier. 

Anyway! Like the trio of Metal Gears that arrived a week ago, Konami has rereleased Silent Hill 4 via GOG, where you can pick it up for $9.50. And once again it looks like a pretty straightforward digital port, though it's aged pretty well in the 16 years since it launched. 

It's a bit of a weird one, at times evoking the classic Silent Hills, but also stripping out tricky puzzles and splitting the game between third and first-person perspectives. It's clunky and terrifying and you will get very annoyed with the inventory system. The premise of a man trapped in an apartment that also contains portals to a fucked up alternate reality is a good 'un, though, and for less than 10 bucks it's worth a punt. 

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord has also arrived on GOG, with a 20 percent discount, and if you grab it before the end of GOG's 12th anniversary sale on October 9, you'll also get a free copy of the original Mount & Blade. 

