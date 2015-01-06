Show Us Your Rig: Boss Key's Cliff Bleszinski

Show us your rig Each week on Show Us Your Rig, we feature the PC game industry's best and brightest as they show us the systems they use to work and play.

Happy New Year everybody! This week marks the first Show Us Your Rig of 2015, and it features a man who needs very little introduction. Cliff Bleszinski, CEO and Co-Founder of Boss Key Productions and designer on the Unreal series, uses an absolute beast of a PC. A rig originally built by Digital Storm, the same makers of our very own Large Pixel Collider, Cliff has since upgraded the GPU from a GTX 780Ti to a Titan Black. He was kind enough to tell us about his rig, show off his desk setup, and introduce his adorable dogs.

What's in your PC?

Case: Digital Storm Hailstorm II

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX Titan Black

Processor: Intel Core i7 4930K 3.4GHz (overclocked to 4.5GHz to 4.8GHz)

Motherboard: ASUS Rampage IV Extreme X79

RAM: 16GB DDR3 1866MHz Corsair Dominator Platinum DHX

Power Supply: 1050W Corsair Pro Silver 1050HX

SSD: Corsair Neutron Series GTX 240GB SSD

HDDs: 2x 2TB Hitachi HDDs

Windows OS: Microsoft Windows 8.1 Professional (64-Bit Edition)

What's the most interesting/unique part of your setup?

The fact that the missus and I face each other so we can play multiplayer together and cooperate or play against each other.

What's always within arm's reach on your desk?

Probably one of my dogs, butting in to mess with my gaming!

What are you playing right now?

Far Cry 4 and just got into Divinity: Original Sin.

What's your favorite game and why?

Probably CounterStrike GO, because it’s still one of the most air-tight shooters and game modes ever made. (Never got hooked on 1.6, so it’s new to me!)