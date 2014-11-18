Dragon Age: Inquisition – Show us your Inquisitor

Dragon Age: Inquisition is a game about decisions, and arguably the toughest is also the first: who are you? Your Inquisitor can be any of two genders, four species, three classes, and a multitude of colours, shapes and sizes. So who will you make?

No, really, we're genuinely asking. We'd like you to show us screenshots of your Inquisitor, fresh out of character creation.

As an illustrative example, here is what happens when you turn up all of the game's face sliders to maximum:

Imagine that face heading charging across battlefields at the head of the Inquisition.

Yours, I suspect, will be slightly more appealing. Show us, by uploading them to an image service and popping a link in the comments. We'll round up our favourites at a later date, putting them on permanent display in a community gallery.

To be clear, that isn't what my actual Inquisitor looked like. This is:

And now over to you...