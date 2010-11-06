Show us your garden, win a gargantuan pack of Plants vs Zombies swag

A huge wave of zombie loot is approaching! To round out PopCap week, we'd like to give away a few more awesome prizes. If you like Plants vs Zombies as much as we do, take a screenshot of the coolest or most interesting garden you've made and post it on our forums. Our favourite will win this mega-pack of awesome loot, including one of the best gaming T-shirts ever, a zombie figurine, and a goddamn apron. Here's what else you get.

That haul in full:



Plants vs. Zombies apron



Plants vs. Zombies t-shirt (reads "Ask me about moustache mode")



Plants vs. Zombies XBOX Skin



Plants vs. Zombies iPhone skin



Zombie figurine



Plants vs. Zombies mouse mat



Plants vs. Zombies beverage holder



Plants vs. Zombies PC/MAC game



£30 of iTunes vouchers as both games



What you must do:

Take a screenshot of the coolest or most interesting garden you've made, post it in this thread on our forums, and tell us a bit about what it does or why you built it. If you're signed up to PCGamer.com to comment, you're already signed up to our forums too, and you can upload images there.

Deadline: Any shots posted in that thread before 9AM GMT on Monday the 8th of November are eligible.

Tomorrow we'll have a similar give-away for Peggle fans. If you happen to pull off a particularly good shot between now and then, make sure you save the replay.