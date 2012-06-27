ShootMania Storm trailer hops between perspectives of hopping frags

We're all doomed if bunnies ever figure out how to use guns -- walking and running are pitifully useless tactics against hopping, as you can see in the latest ShootMania Storm trailer. It's actually showing off replays, and I especially like the freeze-frame disintegration deaths, which momentarily capture the surprise and disappointment of being killed.

These ShootMania trailers are doing a good job of reminding me how much fun after-work Unreal Tournament 2004 instagib sessions could be. Those battles create a very refined arc of fun: anticipation of the match, tension as the scores rise, and in one final second, release through victory or defeat. There are a lot of facets to ShootMania , but I'm most interested in how well it appears to capture that pacing.