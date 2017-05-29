Shenmue 3 won't be at this year's E3

Here's your regular reminder that you live in the parallel universe where Shenmue 3 is in development (sadly, you don't live in the one where it's already out). After being announced at that ridiculous 2015 PlayStation E3 conference, and after being Kickstarted for A Lot of Money, you might be hoping that Shenmue 3 would be at this year's E3. Well, here's the bad news: it won't be.

The good news is that developer Ys Net will be spending June developing the game instead, as revealed in the most recent Kickstarter update post.

"We have also been receiving questions from our backers regarding our plans to participate in upcoming game shows," states Ys Net in the post. "While our schedule has yet to be finalized, we will be devoting June to game development and as a result, will unfortunately not be participating in any game shows. On the other hand, we look forward to bringing you our monthly updates and hope you do too!"

There's not been much to report on the Shenmue 3 front since those screenshots a few months ago, but the above post also shows off a new character model. You can watch the mysterious man do some star jumps in the following, slightly bizarre video.