Shadow Warrior reboot gets gory new trailer, late September release date

Guns, dismemberment, penis jokes and gore - if you were worried that games might somehow abandon these things, don't be. Shadow Warrior is living, wangy proof. Flying Wild Hog's (Hard Reset) reboot of the old PC game has a new trailer, and with it a release date: it seems we'll be slicing and dicing demons on September 26th.

Flying Wild Hog is made up of former People Can Fly devs, which explains the similarity to Painkiller and Bulletstorm. Like those games, Shadow Warrior doesn't exactly take itself too seriously, hence the title of this video, 'You've Got Wang'.

Head here for slightly less bloody Gamescom news.