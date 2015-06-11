Shadow Warrior 2 trailer shows more Wang, reveals four-player co-op

Less than a day after Shadow Warrior 2's teaser announcement, a full trailer has arrived.

I can honestly say that it surprised me. At no point was I asked if I wanted some more Wang, which seemed like the obvious joke to make. I was, however, asked the less sequel-specific question, "Who wants some Wang?" So let's not go praising its restraint just yet.

Shadow Warrior, of course, was not a game known for its restraint. Judging from this CGI depiction of a demon samurai slicing a car in two, the sequel will be similarly over-the-top.

As hinted in the trailer, Shadow Warrior 2 will feature four-player co-op. It also promises "daring missions" across procedurally-generated environments, plus "new weapons, armor, and arcane relics of legend."

You'll be able to see the first Shadow Warrior 2 game footage at E3, on June 15 at 8.30pm BST, through Twitch.tv/twitch.