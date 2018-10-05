Popular

Shadow of the Tomb Raider 'The Forge' DLC pits Lara against lava

By

Due November.

The Forge is the first of seven DLC packs coming down the pipe for Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The Forge adds a challenge tomb playable solo and co-op. Completing the DLC will unlock a 'grenadier' skill, an outfit and the Umbrage 3-80 weapon.

According to Square Enix Lara "must brave the lava-flooded Forge of the fallen gods to uncover the secrets of Kuwaq Yaku."

"Throughout her journey, Lara will uncover details about a friend’s ancient legacy, and overcome a danger long thought to be lost in flame." Hopefully it's the Tomb Raider 1 T-Rex, back for revenge.

The Forge is due out on November 13, and it will cost $4.99. To be honest we will mainly use this as an excuse to take more awkward vacation photos using Tomb Raider's photo mode. Here are some screenshots to set the scene.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments