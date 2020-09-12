Serious Sam 4 system requirements

Serious Sam 4, the game no-longer subtitled Planet Badass, is coming out on September 24. In advance of that, Croteam have put its system requirements out into the world and they're surprisingly a bit hefty on the recommended side, calling for an 8-core CPU and a better graphics cards than even Microsoft Flight Simulator suggested.

It's not a game we're expecting to look as pretty as, say, Crysis Remastered, but it is apparently going to have "hundreds of thousands" of enemies on screen at once thanks to its Legion System, which will obviously have an impact. Here are the minimum and recommended specs, via the Serious Sam 4 Steam page.

Serious Sam 4 minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: 4-core CPU @ 2.5 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: nVidia GeForce 780/970/1050 or AMD Radeon 7950/280/470 (3 GB VRAM)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 40 GB available space

Additional Notes: Requirements are based on 720p rendering resolution at 30 FPS

Serious Sam 4 recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (1909)

Processor: 8-core CPU @ 3.3 GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: nVidia GeForce 1080/2060 or AMD Radeon Vega64/5700 (8 GB VRAM)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 40 GB available space

Additional Notes: Recommended APIs include DX12 and Vulkan.