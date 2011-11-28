Serious Sam 3: BFE publisher on piracy: “people will pay for awesome”

[embed width="610" height="640"]http://youtu.be/MRrvZD_VImQ[/embed]

In a refreshing change to developers moaning about piracy levels on the PC, Serious Sam publisher Devolver Digital have given the platform a big bigging up. The company's chief financial officer, Fork Parker, tweeted : “people will pay for awesome.”

Destructoid asked Parker for more comments, and he followed up with: "Piracy is a problem and there is no denying that but the success of games like Skyrim and our own Serious Sam 3 on PC illustrates that there is clearly a market willing to pay for PC games.”

As ever, it's Valve's Steam service - among others - that gets all the credit for reinvigorating the market. “In games,we have amazing PC digital download services like Steam, Get Games and Direct2Drive doing the same thing for games that iTunes did for music,” said Parker. “Offer the consumer a variety of great digital content at a reasonable price and the majority will happily pay for the games that suit their tastes.”

The bonkers shooter has had a peak of 1,815 players on Steam today, and is currently sitting at 38th in the Steam charts. But we reckon its nichey appeal, Steam's ongoing epic sale and a little game known as Skyrim might have something to do with its low popularity.