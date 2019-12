Spotted on the r/wow subreddit, user lurker_becomes_lurkd dialed up the draw distance in World of Warcraft to capture 231 high-altitude images. The jigsawed landscapes give some mild insight into the smoke and mirrors act level designers and artists perform in creating game worlds that have to occupy thousands. View the gallery here on Imgur .

If you'd like to try it yourself, these steps seem to be the player's method for cranking up draw distance and eliminating fog.