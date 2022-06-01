Secretlab's new armrests are the plush upgrade I didn't think my forearms needed

Audio player loading…

Secretlab, the makers of some of our favourite gaming chairs, has released its PlushCell memory foam armrests (opens in new tab). They're compatible with all of Secretlab’s Titan Evo 2022 chairs.

The Titan Evo 2022 is one of the best gaming chairs we’ve ever had the pleasure of parking our butts in. I reviewed the larger XL version over at our sister site, TechRadar (opens in new tab) and my opinions match up with Jacob’s review here at PC Gamer (opens in new tab). As a part of my review, Secretlab sent over a pair of the PlushCell armrests.

These armrests are made of a durable and high-density memory foam that’s designed to provide a softer and more luxurious feel compared to the standard Titan armrests. It’s the same kind of material that’s used in Secretlab’s head pillows. The outer finish is made of a durable velour that’s designed to be breathable and of course, soft to the touch.

They’re available directly from the Secretlab regional online stores, and are currently listed at $79 (£65/AU$99). They’re easily swappable thanks to magnetic attachments and are available in a choice of black, silver or pink colours.

They are a definite improvement over the standard Titan Evo 2022 armrests though it depends on what you’re after. If you tend to park your elbows on them, you won’t notice a lot of difference but if you use them like I do, with my forearms resting in more of a horizontal position, then the velour finish and softness add an additional touch of comfort and quality to an already superb gaming chair.

At $79 (£65/AU$99) they aren’t cheap but if your desk or seating position is such that you find yourself leaning on the armrests for extended periods, then the Secretlab PlushCell armrests may not just be a simple luxury accessory, but a genuinely ergonomic one too.

Ideally I'd be happier if the PlushCell armrests were included as standard with the Titan Evo 2022, but then customization is a strength of Secretlab's chairs. A good chair is a true long term investment, especially when it comes with your choice of finish and accessories.