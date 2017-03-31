Rocket League is getting 'Fate of the Furious' DLC next week

The Fate of the Furious, the eighth film in The Fast and the Furious series, will be out next month. Also coming next month is new Rocket League DLC featuring Dom Toretto's "Ice Charger" as a premium Battle-Car. The package will also include exclusive Wheels and six unique Decals: Clean Cut, Crazy Sandwich, Flames, Rakugaki, Rally, and CCCXL.

Given the proximity to the first of April, I should clarify that this is not (as far as I can tell) an April Fool thing. The press release includes two paragraphs about the DLC followed by seven about the film, Dodge and SRT brands ("the ultimate performance halo"), and Universal, and the trailer, brief as it is, hits all the appropriate promotional notes. And it's not as though Psyonix hasn't done this before: Previous car-related licensed DLC has included Hot Wheels, Batman, and Back to the Future.

The Rocket League: Fate of the Furious DLC will be available on Steam on April 4 and sell for $2. And in case you're wondering what exactly an "Ice Charger" is, Motor Trend describes it as a "heavily-modified vintage Dodge Charger," although the specifics of its upgrades aren't yet known. You can see the real thing being backed out of a trailer for the Dub Show 2016 in the video below, or catch a glimpse of it in movie-land in the Fate of the Furious trailer further down—the relevant bit starts at around 2:50.