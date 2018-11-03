Sean Bean and an explosive rubber duck star in Hitman 2 launch trailer

With less than two weeks until we get our hands on Hitman 2, IO Interactive has released a live-action launch trailer detailing some of the more imaginative weapons you'll use to take out your targets, including an explosive rubber duck, a heavy bag of sugar and a wet fish.

The trailer stars Sean Bean, who will be the game's first Elusive Target, meaning you get one chance—and one chance only—to kill his character in a 10-day time period. In the new trailer, above, Agent 47 manages to slip some poison into Bean's glass, but there will undoubtedly be plenty of other ways to take him out.

Some of the kills in the trailer, such as the deadly fish slap, have already featured in other videos, but the variety on display is impressive nonetheless. You can flush a target's head down the toilet school bully-style, fling frying pans at them or electrocute them with some faulty wiring. Oh, and you'll be able to dress up in a giant flamingo costume, because of course you will.

After playing an early build, Samuel said the game's levels "feel like the series at its peak", while he said the new 1v1 multiplayer mode had "a lot of potential".

Hitman 2 is out November 13.