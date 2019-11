In celebration of its 35 year anniversary, Seagate has unveiled what it calls the world's thinnest portable hard drive. The 500GB USB 3.0 Seagate Seven is only 7mm thick, despite having physical spinning platters inside it's all-steel chassis.

The drive itself isn't terribly spectacular — it's only 500GB, and its spinning parts make it slower than an SSD — but man is it a marvel to behold. Just look at it! Super small, super pretty, and widely available starting mid- to late-January for $99.