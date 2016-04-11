Science Kombat lets you beat up Charles Darwin as Stephen Hawking

It's not uncommon for scientists to have their disagreements, but usually they do so in the pages of impenetrable periodicals and journals. Science Kombat, a free browser game you can play right now, imagines it otherwise: it's the only opportunity you'll ever get to witness Stephen Hawking bash Charles Darwin on a sandy 16-bit beach. So you'd better take it!

Playable characters include Albert Einstein, Nikola Tesla, Isaac Newton, Marie Curie, Alan Turing and Pitagoras, so there's lots of amusing what-if scenarios to play around with. I only played it for roughly 10 minutes, and while it's unlikely to give any other fighting game a run for its money, it's a fun little distraction. As Hawking, I pretty much spammed my attack button and took Darwin down without so much as a fist to the face, so don't expect Street Fighter levels of complexity.

The game is in Portuguese, but the user interface is pretty straightforward. Thanks to PC & Tech Authority for the heads up.