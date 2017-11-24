Save upwards of $400 on MSI gaming laptops with Newegg

Amid the Black Friday chaos we've pointed you towards both the iBuyPower Ultra Gaming PC AM900Z and its cheaper albeit less powerful AM901Z counterpart. If you fancy a powerful gaming laptop this sales season, though, you might be interested in what Newegg has to offer.

As gathered on our best Black Friday Newegg deals hub, the digital storefront is selling MSI gaming laptops at cost for every budget. The 15.6" screen MSI GL62M, for example, packs a GTX 1050 and a core i7 processor for $719 (after rebate, with a $180 saving).

At the other end of the spectrum, however, you've got the MSI GT73VR Titan Pro, boasting a GTX 1080, i7 CPU and 17.3" screen. After rebate, it's $1,999, saving you a whopping $400.

Check out the best Black Friday Newegg deals over here, and check out the best MSI gaming laptops here:

MSI GL62M 7RDX-NE1050i7 15.6" w/ Core i7, GTX 1050, 128GB + 1TB: $719 (after rebate), Newegg (save $180)

MSI GL62M 7REX-1067 15.6" w/ Core i5, GTX 1050 Ti, 512GB: $869 (after rebate, Newegg (save $430)

MSI GL62VR-NE1060 15.6" Core i7, GTX 1060, 512GB: $1,049 (after rebate), Newegg (save $250)

MSI GL62M 7RDX-NE1050i5 15.6" w/ Core i5, GTX 1060, 1TB: $599 (after rebate), Newegg (save $200)

MSI GX63VR-NE1070 15.6" w/ Core i7, GTX 1070, 256GB + 1TB: $1,369 (after rebate), Newegg (save $330)