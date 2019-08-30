Save up to $70 on the acclaimed Anne Pro 2 keyboard at Newegg

(Image credit: Obinslab)

The amazingly minimal Anne Pro 2 wireless mechanical keyboard has a huge price reduction at Newegg right now, with some models being marked down as much as $70. The Gateron Brown, Gateron Red, and Kailh Brown models are discounted at $70 or more to $79.99 or under. The Red Cherry MX model is $77 off, bringing that down to $122.99.

The Anne Pro 2 is a 60 percent keyboard (or a full-sized keyboard sans the numberpad), making it a perfect choice for gamers and typists striving for that ultra-clean keyboard endgame. The variety of available switches also ensures that the Anne Pro 2 delivers an awesome experience for even the most demanding user, and an included set of alternate keycaps allows you to really make the keyboard your own.

The Anne Pro 2 comes with the proprietary ObinsLab software, a simple and unobtrusive application that gives you the ability to set up macros, remap keys and customize the per-key RGB lighting. While the keyboard can be tethered to your machine via a USB-C connection, the Anne Pro 2 also has wireless Bluetooth connectivity that can be sustained for up to eight hours at a time.

The Anne Pro 2 is an excellent choice for anyone looking to make the most of limited desk space and holds its own against some the best gaming keyboards out there.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.