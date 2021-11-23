Save over $1,000 with this Gigabyte 4K RTX 3080 Black Friday gaming laptop deal

If you're on the lookout for a portable laptop but don't want to sacrifice power, this 4K AMOLED Gigabyte laptop deal is well worth checking out. It's currently on sale on Newegg for $1899 after rebate—that's a saving of over $1,000—and it also boasts an ever-illusive RTX 3080 GPU.

This laptop has a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 via a 15.6 inch Samsung AMOLED display—that's up there with an OLED, for the uninitiated, and offers better colour and contrast as well as less energy drain. It is only a 60Hz screen, but you shouldn't have any problem hitting those frame rates even on ultra settings.

This Gigabyte Aero 15 laptop comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 11800H (capable of boosting up to 4.6GHz) and RTX 3080, which can boost up to 1,245 MHz, paired alongside 8GB of GDDR6. It has 16GB of memory, which can be upgraded to 64 GB, and a 1TB SSD, ensuring speedy load times. It also comes with nine I/O ports including Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C) as well as a UHS-II SD card reader.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (2020) Gigabyte Aero 15 | 15.6-inch | Intel Core i7 11800H | Nvidia RTX 3080 | 4K AMOLED | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,199 $1,899 at Newegg after rebate (save $1,100)

This beauty may only come with a 60Hz screen but it's 4K and AMOLED (even better than OLED). That GPU will spit up mega frame rates, even at such ultra-high resolution, too. And paired with a powerful 11th Gen Intel CPU, plenty of RAM, and masses of storage, it's great value even before the rebate.

While the GPU in this laptop isn't as quite as powerful as the 16GB version, it's still an affordable way to break into the Nvidia 30-series club.

