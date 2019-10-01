Save nearly 40% on this Logitech gaming keyboard

Amazon's got a great cheap mechanical keyboard deal for the messy gamer. The spill-resistant Logitech G213 gaming keyboard is on sale now for $41.49 making it nearly 40 percent off its normal retail price.

The Logitech G213 mechanical gaming keyboard has 12 F-keys, media controls, uses Mech-Dome mechanical switches and integrated palm rest. The backlit keys provide a neat little light show over five zones that you can customize with 16.8 million colors that use Logitech Lightsync tech.

Let's face it, you use a keyboard long enough, you're going to make a mess. No judgment. We are all guilty of having a mid-match snack and or spilled a little Dr. Pepper after a frustrating death in Apex Legends. It's nice to know that you can recover your keyboard from a minor (or major) accident with just a damp cloth and some elbow grease.

If you want to see how this cheap gaming keyboard deal stacks up against our choices for best gaming keyboards for 2019.