Save $70 on our favorite headphones for gaming

If you're looking for the best gaming headset, we have several picks that are worth checking out. Likewise, if you're looking for the best headphones for gaming (as opposed to a headset), we have plenty of picks in that category as well. Our top choice in the latter is Sony's WH-1000XM3, and it's on sale for $279 over at Drop (formerly Massdrop) today.

This headset normally retails for $349.99, which puts it in premium territory. The reason it commands that price is because it combines wireless (Bluetooth) connectivity with excellent noise cancellation technology that works better than most other headsets. And of course it sounds great, too.

There's not much to complain about here, other than the high asking price. That's why this deal is worth checking out. You're saving $70.99 over the list price, or $69 versus the current going rate on Amazon ($348).

One final word—this headset is available in black or silver, either of which you can choose from on the checkout page at Drop.