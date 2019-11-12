Save $500 on this Lenovo legion laptop at Walmart today, and beat the Black Friday rush

If you're in the market for a gaming laptop, there's no time like the present. Right now you can grab a Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop from Walmart for $799.99 (saving $500 on list price). This 15-inch beast of a laptop gives you all the power you need to game on the go and then some. Sporting an Intel Core i5-9300 Quad Core CPU paired with an Nvidia GTX 1660Ti, the Y540 is poised to deliver 144Hz performance to its 15-inch 1080p panel. Coming in at just a little over 5Lbs, the Y540 is a contender that punches well above its weight in terms of performance and can hold it's own against some of the best gaming laptops out there.

Some other notable features are a 16GB of DDR4 memory, making the Y540 no slouch when it comes to multitasking either, and the 1TB SSD ensures that you won't run out of storage space too soon. This laptop also features a bevy of connectivity options, a trio of USB-A ports, backed up by a single USB-C slot gives you more than enough space for peripherals, and the display can be projected through either HDMI or Mini DisplayPort outputs. For just under $800 there's a lot of machine here.

The Lenovo Legion Y540 is a 15.6-inch gaming laptop, featuring a high refresh 1080p display, powered by a GTX 1660Ti, and with a 1TB SSD for storage.

The form factor for the Y540 is certainly a bit understated when it comes to gaming laptops, featuring a sleek, brushed aluminum top cover sporting the legion logo, and the keyboard featuring a subtle white backlighting instead of full RGB. This steep discount is just a glimpse of what the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals will have to offer, so make sure to check out our best Black Friday deals to get a leg up on the competition in the weeks to come.