Save $40 on this trio of slick RGB fans from NZXT at Amazon

You hate to choose between your case looking good or feeling cool, but thankfully with this 3-pack of RGB fans from NZXT on Amazon, you can have both for just $89.99 ($40 off). The NZXT AER RGB 2 pairs stunning lighting effects with awesome cooling potential, and the fluid dynamic bearings will help keep noise to a minimum even when running at full tilt. The AER RGB 2 can push a maximum of 1500RPM and keeps the noise to a reasonable minimum at 33 dBA.

The 120mm AER RGB 2 gives you more flexible mounting options, even in smaller cases, and the included HUE 2 lighting controller ensures that you have enough RGB headers to keep all your cables managed and under adequate power. As an added bonus, if you have one of NZXTs smart cases like the 500i, the AER RGB 2 integrates with NZXTs CAM software allowing it to dynamically control fan speeds in response to your cases temperature as well as control the RGB lighting.

This package by NZXT constitute some of the best PC fans, and give nearly any case some awesome, accented features and help keep your components nice and cool. If you're looking for other ways to keep your PC parts frigid, make sure to check out our guide to the best CPU coolers too.