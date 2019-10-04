The Samsung 970 Evo 2TB is at its lowest price ever

Need more space? Or maybe you want to replace your HDD to an internal SSD that'll keep up with today's modern PC game storage requirements (looking at you Destiny 2's 83GB install). Amazon's got a great cheap SSD deal you need to take a look at it.

You can pick up the Samsung 970 Evo right now for $399.99, the lowest its ever been all year, a $200 savings over the MSRP and $75 lower than the previous best. Its Read/Write speeds (3,500/2,500) are almost on par with the newer Samsung 970 Evo Plus counterpart. While excellent for gaming (faster load times), a good SSD is also perfect for tasks such as video editing when working with larger video files.

Amazon is also offering 500GB and 1TB versions of the Samsung SSD 970 Evo drives as well, just in case 2TB might be overkill for your rig or you want a save a buck or two. Or you can go for the faster and newer 970 Evo Plus 1TB (or 500GB or 2TB) if you prefer. Both models have been on our list of the best NVMe SDDs, and honestly though, is there such thing as too much storage? Not that you need to grab an NVMe SSD, as SATA SSDs are just as fast for gaming, but then the cheapest 2TB SSDs are NVMe these days.

If you're unsure or just weighing your options, make sure you bookmark our Black Friday SSDs page where we will be combing all the major online retailers for the best deals we can find leading up to Black Friday.