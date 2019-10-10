Save $150 on this ASRock X570 Phantom AMD gaming motherboard

Alright, if you been saving up for a cheap AMD motherboard deal, Amazon's got one that's currently going for its lowest price ever.

Amazon has ASRock's X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 Mini ITX Thunderbolt 3 AMD Motherboard motherboard on sale for $229.99 right now, which is $150 off the normal price of $379. This is the lowest price we've seen this motherboard recently and a good deal for you AMD gamers.

The X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3 features one M.2 PCIe connection with x16 bandwidth, as well as a bunch of USB ports and one Thunderbolt port. It also comes with integrated Intel 802.11ax wifi and a 7.1 channel audio panel. It also supports up to 64GB DDR4 4533+ (OC) memory, so there's plenty of room to upgrade come Black Friday. And, of course, this model supports both 2000 and 3000 series AMD Ryzen processors.

