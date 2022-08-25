Save big on this plain-looking but powerful RTX 3070 gaming laptop

I'm not sure if you've heard, but the Intel Gamer Days sale is going on now. To which you may well wonder, what are Intel Gamer Days, and why should I care? Well, it means various online retailers are slashing prices on anything and everything with an Intel CPU inside. One standout is this powerful Aorus 15P XD gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 selling for $1,199 at Newegg. (opens in new tab)

You're looking at a $700 savings from its MSRP of $1,899, though we have seen this same laptop on Amazon (opens in new tab) selling for around $1,600 in recent weeks. However, Newegg's $1,199 discounted price is comfortably the cheapest we've ever found it.

This 15-inch gaming laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7 11th Gen 11800H mobile CPU coupled with an RTX 3070. A decent combination if you're planning on using it as your everyday laptop. I'm also glad to see a 1TB Gen 4 SSD on a laptop that's priced under $1500.

The Aorus has a speedy 240Hz, 1080p display on a thin-bezel IPS panel. Considering the Nvidia GPU that's under the hood, you should be able to play most of your favorite games on high-to-ultra graphics settings at a pretty high frame rate. And you can use RTX-specific features like DLSS to crank out even more precious frames from your Geforce graphics chip.

(opens in new tab) Aorus 15P XD | Nvidia RTX 3070 | Intel i7 11800H |15.6-inch | 240Hz | 16GB RAM|1 TB SSD | $1,899 $1,200 at Newegg (save $700) (opens in new tab)

While not the most stylish gaming laptop out there, this Aorus has got enough under the hood at a decent discount to merit a strong recommendation. The combo of a speedy 240Hz display and RTX 3070 GPU should provide a solid gaming experience.

The design of the 15P XD isn't going to blow anyone away, especially the wonky camera placement. As much as I love the super thin bezel, the fact the webcam is on the hinge is a big nope for me. If you take a lot of video calls, you'll find that a webcam that low on a laptop does not provide the most flattering angles. Nothing a new webcam (opens in new tab) couldn't solve, however.

Nostril-cam aside, the Aorus 15P XD is a great mid-range choice for anyone who needs the power for gaming but also wants a laptop that doesn't look like a prop from a Sci-Fi movie for work and school.

Newegg is also handing out a free 90-day subscription to Norton 360 Security as well if you require some extra protection.