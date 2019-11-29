Save a whopping $400 on this HP Omen laptop during Black Friday

Right now, HP is offering some steep discounts on the entirety of its 17t Omen gaming laptops as well as any accessories you might need for your new portable gaming pal. The base model of the HP Omen 17t is currently available for $1,099 ($400 off). This powerful, 17-inch, 1080p gaming laptop has a variety of customization options and HP is throwing in some promotions to sweeten the deal.

As an added bonus, for a limited time, you can save an additional 5% with code HOLIDAYPC when you build a configuration over $999 or 10% with code HOLIDAYPC10 when you spend more than $1399. That means saving around $50 on the basic model of the 17t, but if you upgrade to the mid-tier, ray-tracing model you'll save an additional $153. Even without these additional savings, this is the lowest price we've seen for this particular laptop.

In addition to saving money on the laptop, you'll also get 20% off any accessories you want to bundle with your order, including monitors and headsets. If you hurry you can even grab a free copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 while supplies last.

Looking for a laptop with a few more horses under the hood? Check out our guide to the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals. View Deal

While there are a variety of configurations available of the 17t depending on your budget, the basic model is no pushover. Sporting an Intel i7-9750H and a GTX 1660 Ti the 17t has more than enough power to play modern games at 1080p with max settings while easily pushing 60FPS. To round out its performance, the 17t also has 16GB of ram and a 512GB of NVMe storage. A laptop of this caliber would have no problem running The Outer Worlds, Assassin's Creed Odyssey or Metro Exodus, so long as you keep your settings fixed to 1080p if you happen to be hooking up to an external display.