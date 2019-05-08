Save a tidy $230 on this Dell 27" QHD G-Sync gaming monitor

Alright Best Buy, you’ve got our attention. $230 off a Dell G-Sync monitor that should normally cost $600? Not bad. It's offering the Dell 27" LED QHD G-Sync monitor for a heavily reduced $369.99, and that’s very good going for something with a 144Hz refresh rate and ultrafast 1ms response time. True, it's a TN instead of an IPS, but unless you're viewing from an extreme angle, this is a decent price for what you get.
Dell 27" LED QHD G-Sync monitor | $369.99 ($230 off)
This Dell monitor packs the coveted 144Hz refresh rate with 2560 x 1440 resolution, G-Sync, and a nippy 1ms response time. Get it for less from Best Buy.View Deal
Why’s G-Sync important, though? Put simply, this Nvidia technology reduces screen tearing and stutters for a better visual experience. As explained in our guide to the best G-Sync monitors, it also “synchronizes refresh rates to in-game pictures and those of your PC to, ultimately, eliminate tearing and stuttering altogether, enhancing the speed and smoothness of your monitor's display.” You’re lucky if you can get a good G-Sync monitor for under $600, so having one available at just $370 is a bargain.
As for specs, this monitor has:
- Screen size: 27-inch
- Panel type: TN
- Aspect ratio: 16:9
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Response time: 1ms
- Refresh rate: 144Hz
- Weight: 15.2 lbs
Want more monitor buying advice? We’ve got you covered. Check out our comprehensive list of the best gaming monitors right here.
