Save a tidy $230 on this Dell 27" QHD G-Sync gaming monitor

(©Dell) Pick up a bargain and be as happy as this Generic White Man™

Alright Best Buy, you’ve got our attention. $230 off a Dell G-Sync monitor that should normally cost $600? Not bad. It's offering the Dell 27" LED QHD G-Sync monitor for a heavily reduced $369.99 , and that’s very good going for something with a 144Hz refresh rate and ultrafast 1ms response time. True, it's a TN instead of an IPS, but unless you're viewing from an extreme angle, this is a decent price for what you get.

Why’s G-Sync important, though? Put simply, this Nvidia technology reduces screen tearing and stutters for a better visual experience. As explained in our guide to the best G-Sync monitors , it also “synchronizes refresh rates to in-game pictures and those of your PC to, ultimately, eliminate tearing and stuttering altogether, enhancing the speed and smoothness of your monitor's display.” You’re lucky if you can get a good G-Sync monitor for under $600, so having one available at just $370 is a bargain.

As for specs, this monitor has:

Screen size: 27-inch

Panel type: TN

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Response time: 1ms

Refresh rate: 144Hz

Weight: 15.2 lbs

15.2 lbs



