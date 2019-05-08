Popular

Save a tidy $230 on this Dell 27" QHD G-Sync gaming monitor

By

This saving brings the 1ms, 1440p monitor down to $370, which is a cracking bargain.

Save $230 on this Dell G-Sync monitor
(©Dell) Pick up a bargain and be as happy as this Generic White Man™

Alright Best Buy, you’ve got our attention. $230 off a Dell G-Sync monitor that should normally cost $600? Not bad. It's offering the Dell 27" LED QHD G-Sync monitor for a heavily reduced $369.99, and that’s very good going for something with a 144Hz refresh rate and ultrafast 1ms response time. True, it's a TN instead of an IPS, but unless you're viewing from an extreme angle, this is a decent price for what you get.

Dell 27" LED QHD G-Sync monitor | $369.99 ($230 off)
This Dell monitor packs the coveted 144Hz refresh rate with 2560 x 1440 resolution, G-Sync, and a nippy 1ms response time. Get it for less from Best Buy.View Deal

Why’s G-Sync important, though? Put simply, this Nvidia technology reduces screen tearing and stutters for a better visual experience. As explained in our guide to the best G-Sync monitors, it also “synchronizes refresh rates to in-game pictures and those of your PC to, ultimately, eliminate tearing and stuttering altogether, enhancing the speed and smoothness of your monitor's display.” You’re lucky if you can get a good G-Sync monitor for under $600, so having one available at just $370 is a bargain.

As for specs, this monitor has:

  • Screen size: 27-inch 
  • Panel type: TN 
  • Aspect ratio: 16:9 
  • Resolution: 2560 x 1440 
  • Response time: 1ms 
  • Refresh rate: 144Hz 
  • Weight: 15.2 lbs

Want more monitor buying advice? We’ve got you covered. Check out our comprehensive list of the best gaming monitors right here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.

Benjamin Abbott

As part of our Central Hardware Team, Benjamin looks after many of the buying guides, tech reviews, and deals you’ll see on PC Gamer. He’s also a board game geek with credits that include GamesRadar+ and Metro.co.uk, so follow him on Twitter @TheWordyBen for more nerdy shenanigans.
See comments