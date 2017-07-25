Save 70 percent on SOMA this week on the Humble Store

Spooky underwater horror game SOMA is from Frictional Games, creators of creepy classic Amnesia: The Dark Descent. It's been out for a couple of years now, but if you haven't given it a try yet, you can grab it for 70 percent off today on the Humble Store.

Much like Amnesia, SOMA is more about high-stakes hide and seek than killing off scary monsters. Something strange is going on at this underwater facility you've found yourself in, and the sci-fi story and setting elevate the game to something really worth checking out. Andy's review says it's a "masterpiece of audio and visual design."

70 percent off is a great deal considering it's full price everywhere else today. It's also on sale all week, so you've got plenty of time to decide whether you want to take advantage of the low price.

