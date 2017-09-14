Save 60 percent on Dying Light: The Following and its DLC today

Dying Light: The Following, the expansion to the original game which added a new countryside map, a car, and a whole bunch more zombies, improved things greatly. You can get 60 percent off the game and several pieces of DLC today on the Humble Store.

You can get the standard edition, or opt for the more expensive (but still on sale) Enhanced Edition of Dying Light: The Following. It's described as the "definitive Dying Light experience," and has improved visuals and a year's worth of bonus content included. It's been out for a while now, but there is still plenty of DLC to come over the coming months. So, if you've got the base game but want to see more, the Season Pass is 60 percent off too.

The Following and the various DLC packs are full price everywhere else today, so take advantage of the 60 percent discount while you can. The sale ends tomorrow.

