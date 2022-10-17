Sasha Grey will portray a radio DJ in the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion

Audio player loading…

CD Projekt revealed in September that Keanu Reeves will return as Johnny Silverhand in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty (opens in new tab). And he won't be the only celebrity to appear in the add-on: Gaming streamer Sasha Grey revealed on Twitter that she's in it too, as a new radio DJ named Ash.

"A new community radio station is coming to Night City in the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion," CD Projekt tweeted on October 14. "Help Ash set up 89.7 GrowlFM by creating a music track inspired by the video below." In a reply, Grey tweeted:

Hi, I'm ASH 🫢 https://t.co/fn1pblenVYOctober 15, 2022 See more

It is admittedly not the most detailed announcement ever, and Grey did not state explicitly that she is portraying Ash in the expansion rather than, say, submitting her music as a contest entry (more on that below) or feeling an emotional kinship with a character attempting to kick-start a media career. When Monster Prom producer Jesse Cox welcomed her to the role, though, she thanked him rather than correcting him, which I take as a sign that she is playing the role.

Prior to becoming a content creator, Grey had a relatively brief but successful career in adult films; she's also been involved in the music industry as a vocalist and DJ, and has also published a photo book and trilogy of novels. These days, though, she's probably best known (among gamers, at least) for her online presence: Grey has 428,000 subscribers on YouTube (opens in new tab), 1.1 million followers on Twitch (opens in new tab), 1.5 million on Twitter (opens in new tab), and 1.7 million followers on Instagram (opens in new tab). She's been in videogames previously too, appearing as Viola DeWynter (opens in new tab) in Saints Row: The Third and Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell.

CD Projekt is also looking for music for the new Cyberpunk 2077 radio station, which is what the tweet Grey replied to is actually about. The studio is holding a contest for original music tracks to be used in the game—full details on that are up at cyberpunk.net (opens in new tab).