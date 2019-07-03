Sapphire's Radeon RX 580 is just $170 right now

(Image credit: Sapphire)

The Radeon RX 580 is still the king of budget graphics cards, even though the RX 590 is starting to come down in price. Now you can get the 8GB RX 580 for just $169.99 from Newegg, with three free months of Xbox Game Pass included.

This specific dual-fan 'Pulse' model has 8GB of GDDR5 memory, a boost clock of 1366 MHz, and 2304 Steam Processors. There are plenty of connectivity options, with one dual-link DVI-D, two HDMI ports, and two DisplayPort 1.4 connectors.

The 8GB RX 580 is a great choice for 1080p gaming, though it could also manage simpler titles (like Overwatch, Fortnite, Rocket League, and so on) at 1440p if you turn down the graphical settings.

We might see better discounts on GPUs among the Amazon Prime Day PC deals, but if you need to get a graphics card now, the RX 580 is definitely a capable graphics card.

