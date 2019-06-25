Grab a Radeon RX 590 graphics card on sale for $199 and get three free games

(Image credit: ASRock)

The Radeon RX 590 is currently AMD's best mid-range graphics card, with slightly better performance than the 8GB RX 580. The card has occasionally dropped below the $200 mark, and now it has happened once again. ASRock's Phantom Gaming X model is now $199.99 on Newegg, and it comes with three free games⁠—The Division 2 Gold Edition, World War Z, and Resident Evil 2.

This graphics card has 8GB of GDDR5 memory, a core clock (in OC mode) of 1591 MHz, and 2304 Stream Processors. It also has a metal backplate, two DisplayPorts, two HDMI ports, and one dual-link DVI-D connector.

In our review, we found that the RX 590 is a great card for 1080p gaming, and can easily push 60FPS on most AAA games at medium settings. It can also handle most titles at 1440p, though you might need need to turn down the graphical options.

There's a chance that we might see better discounts among the Amazon Prime Day PC deals, but if you need to upgrade now, this is a great choice for the price.

