Samsung's new HMD Odyssey headset is $200 off today

Windows Mixed Reality headsets are some of the best value VR devices around, and Samsung's HMD Odyssey+ model is the best Mixed Reality headset currently available. It dropped to $299 in February, but if you missed out on that deal, it has once again been reduced in price.

The Odyssey+ was announced last year, and has two 90Hz 3.5-inch AMOLED screens, each with a resolution of 1440x1600. That's a higher resolution than the original HTC Vive (1080x1200 per eye) and Oculus Rift (1080x1200 per eye). It's the same resolution as the new HTC Vive Pro, which currently costs $800. The display also uses Samsung's 'anti-screen door effect' technology, which makes the spaces between pixels less visible.

As for sound, the headset has built-in AKG-tuned headphones, so you don't need to try to fit your favorite headphones on top of the Odyssey+.

If you're not familiar with Windows Mixed Reality, you can play just about any Steam VR title, as well as games listed on the Microsoft Store. It's a great way to get into VR gaming without spending a small fortune.

