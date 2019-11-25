Samsung's ginormous 4TB 860 EVO SSD is down to $498 ($82 off)

Black Friday is Monday, apparently, and just when you think SSDs can't get cheaper... they do. While this 4TB version of the Samsung 860 Evo isn't cheap by any definition, it is a pretty good value at $497.99. That's a discount of $82 from the previous price, at $0.12 per GB. For comparison, 1TB drives are around $100 these days, placing them at $0.10 per GB.

This is one of the fastest SATA drives available, capable of up to 550 MB/s reads and 520 MB/s writes. Of course, that can't hold a candle to the 3,500 MB/s read speeds that you can get from NVME drives, but it's still more than enough for Windows, games, and anything else you might need to run on your PC.

This sale makes the 860 Evo one of the cheapest 4TB SATA drives available, as competing products usually go for more than $500. If you need a whole lot of storage for your PC and don't want to string together a bunch of smaller drives, this isn't a bad option.