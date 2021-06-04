Samsung's fast 24-inch 1080p FreeSync monitor will only set you back $130 today

Straight to the point, the discounted price after applying a promo code (EMCEXET49) on this Samsung 24-inch gaming monitor is so good, I'm not sure it will be any lower when Black Friday comes into view. It's only $129.99 at Newegg today when all is said and done.

Newegg has it marked down from $199.99 to $169.99, which in and of itself is a fair price for this monitor (I wrote about it a couple of months ago when it was on sale for $159.99). However, the aforementioned coupon code knocks an additional $40 off, making this a stellar bargain.

Fast and smooth gaming Samsung 24-Inch Curved Monitor | 1080p | 144Hz | FreeSync | $199.99 $129.99 at Newegg (save $70)

This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this monitor, and it offers one of the best deals among 24-inch displays. Remember to use coupon code EMCEXET49 at checkout for the full discount.View Deal

Samsung built this display around a curved (1800R) VA panel with a 1920x1080 resolution. It offers up a fast 144Hz refresh rate to allow your GPU to stretch its legs, and it supports AMD's FreeSync technology to smooth things out and eliminate screen tears.

Other specs include a 4ms response time (gray to gray), 250 nits peak brightness, 3,000:1 contrast ratio, and a low input lag mode.

Part of the reason for the attractive pricing is that Samsung focused most of its attention to the panel itself. There's no built-in USB hub or integrated speakers, and limited ergonomics (you can adjust the tilt, but that's it).

If you don't need those amenities and are mainly interested in a fast display at a great price, this is it.