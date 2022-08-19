Saints Row full PC system requirements revealed

Audio player loading…

Deep Silver Volition has officially released the full system requirements (opens in new tab) for its upcoming reboot of Saints Row. The studio had previously unveiled the minimum system requirements back in June, but now you can get a much clearer picture of how well your PC will run the game.

To run the game at recommended settings (1080p at 60FPS), you'll need an Intel Core i7-6700k, or an AMD Ryzen 5 1500X. Moreover, you'll need a card with at least 8GB VRAM, with the devs specifying a GeForce GTX 1070 or an AMD Radeon RX 5700. The game also specifies 16GB RAM to run at the recommended settings, which as Andy noted in a post about the PC port of Marvel's Spider-Man, is becoming increasingly common (opens in new tab).

If your PC can't quite stretch that far, then for minimum settings (1080p, 30FPS) you can get away with an Intel Core i3-3240, or an AMD Ryzen 3 1200, as well as a GPU with at least 4GB VRAM, such as a GTX 970 or RX 480. You also only need 8GB of RAM to run the game on minimum settings, which is a little more forgiving.

On the flipside, if you want to crank Saints Row up to the max (4k 60 FPS), that'll warrant a Core i5 12600 or a Ryzen 7 5800x. Card-wise, you're going to need 12GB of VRAM, such as a 3080ti or a RX 6800XT.

All versions of the game require Windows 10 64bit to run. So if you're still running ye olde Windows 7 or 8, you're out of luck. Deep Silver Volition also states the game will require 50GB of drive space to install, and for any setting above the minimum specs, will necessitate installation on a solid-state drive.

You can view the full breakdown of Saints Row's system requirements below:

Deep Silver Volition hasn't specified what kind of graphics settings the PC version will have, but in a recent tech preview (opens in new tab), Digital Foundry noted that the game "packs a huge suite of options and each setting updates on-the-fly, conveniently showing the game world on the right as the presets change." These settings include support for Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion with four different presets – low, medium, high and ultra. The game doesn't support ray-traced reflections, however, although it does offer multiple presets for screen-space reflections.

Interestingly, Digital Foundry also mentions that its own RTX 3080 and Core i7 7700K rig struggled to maintain 4K 60fps in the open-world sections of the game. That said, this would not have been a final build of the game, and Volition may have improved the game's overall performance since.