Rune 2 publisher promises ongoing support despite closure of Human Head Studios

Yesterday, one day after the launch of its long-anticipated Viking action game Rune 2, Human Head Studios announced it was closing its doors, with its employees all accepting jobs with Bethesda. The news came as a surprise—even to Rune 2's publisher, Ragnarok.

The publisher says it plans to continue supporting Rune 2 despite Human Head's sudden closure, and has released an official statement.

"Yesterday, we successfully launched Rune 2 onto the Epic Games Store and the game's demand has exceeded our expectations," the team wrote. "First and foremost: we love this game and we will continue to support Rune 2 and provide the same great open communication and transparency that you've come to expect from us."

The team said the announcement that Human Head Studios was completely unexpected.

"We found out about this news when you did," they wrote. "Human Head had a longstanding agreement with RUNE II’s publisher, Ragnarok Game, LLC, to provide ongoing support for the game. We are working quickly to resolve any current technical issues while we build the team that will execute the exciting planned future of Rune 2's post-launch content strategy. We appreciate your patience and understanding while we work through any launch issues."

The team says it still plans on bringing Rune 2 to platforms beyond the Epic Games store next year.