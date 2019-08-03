Rumor: Rainbow Six Siege's Season 3 operators revealed in leak

We know that Rainbow Six Siege's Year 4 Season 3 operators will be from Mexico and Peru, and a leak in June suggested their gadgets will be a grappling hook and a shield that drops fire when destroyed. A new leak this week, originating on 4Chan, supposedly shows what those two new operators look like: you can see one above, and the other below.

(Image credit: Reddit user Eevim)

We have no confirmation that these are legit, but there a couple of reasons we think they probably are. First is that Kormora, a reliable Siege leaker, has said they're real images of the new operators.

The second comes from a teaser image of new operators Ubisoft put out in February: the image references "antiquities trafficking" (see below), which appears to be what's going on in the picture at the top of this post. And last, the style of the images matches previous concept art.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

We don't yet know the release date for Season 3, but it's expected to be out later in the summer. We'll keep our ear to the ground for any new details about the operators.

