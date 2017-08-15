Rosewill's 850W semi-modular power supply is on sale for $60

Shopping for a power supply can be a daunting experience. There are many models available, with an assortment of wattage ratings and features. Your best bet is to shop the sales bin to find a brand and model you trust. One that we found today is from Rosewill, which is Newegg's house brand. It's on sale for $75, with a $15 mail-in-rebate bringing it down to $60.

That is less than half of its $130 MSRP, though that's a bit of an aggressive price point to begin with. Still, $60 for an 850W model that is semi-modular is pretty good. It also boasts 80 Plus Bronze certification.

Rosewill is not a name we are quick to run towards when shopping for a PSU, not when there are deals to be found on brands such as Corsair, EVGA, and SeaSonic. But in this instance, the sale price and 80 Plus Bronze badge had us do some digging on its Hive series. Reviews around the web are generally positive—the Hive series is not the best in the world, but certainly better than generic units.

Other features include long cables (550mm) for full-size gaming towers, a single +12V rail design (70.5A), and lots of connectors. Specifically, it comes with the following:

20+4 pin main (x1)

4+4 pin +12V EPS (x1)

8 pin +12V EPS

6+2 pin PCIe (x4)

SATA (x8)

4-pin molex (x6)

4-pin floppy (x2)

Rosewill backs this power supply with a 3-year warranty. You can find it here.

