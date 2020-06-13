Roguelite shooter Neon Abyss is out July 14

Neon Abyss, the first game from developer Veewo Games, uses "frantic in its Steam description, and that sure as hell seems like the right word to describe this roguelite shooter. This launch trailer from the Future Games Show shows off some crazy guns, boss fights and minigames, with the kind of wild item combinations that make games like Enter the Gungeon and The Binding of Isaac so much fun to play over and over again.

My favorite weapons from the trailer, in order:

The one that shoots fish skeletons

The one that shoots big homing arrows

The one that shoots giant balls

The one that shoots slightly smaller balls, but more of them

The one that's laser tentacles

Neon Abyss is out on July 14, but you can check out a demo of it right now on its Steam page.