Rocket League's most requested feature is coming soon: transparent goalposts

According to developer Psyonix, the Rocket League community’s most requested feature is transparent goalposts. To an occasional player like myself, it seems faintly ridiculous, but to more invested or experienced players, it could make a significant difference. Come the next update, they’ll be added to the game.

“Transparent Goalposts will add transparency to the goals, goalposts, and specific pieces of the Arena wall,” A blog post from Psyonix explains. “More specifically, you will soon be able to see through parts of the Arena that were previously solid structures (depending on your position and camera view). When defending in-goal, for example, the posts and walls around you will become transparent for better vision. The same goes for players who hug Arena walls on offense or defense, because the quarterpipe will be see-through as well.”

This is all based on your position, so players out in the field will still see a solid goalpost, while someone inside the goal will be able to see right through them.

Psyonix hope that transparent goalposts will make for more consistent visibility in every arena, but it will also be entirely optional. Players will be able to turn the feature off and on in the options menu.