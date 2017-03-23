Rocket League studio does not support or endorse online gambling

As far as popular esports go, few mirror traditional sports as closely as Rocket League. So it's unsurprising that betting companies want a piece of the action, and Australia-based esports gambling outfit Unikrn has just added the game to its gambling line-up, which also includes Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and League of Legends among others.

Although Unikrn has stated that Australia's gambling regulators have approved betting on the game (no surprise there – Australia's approach to gambling is notoriously freewheeling) the creators of Rocket League don't approve. A spokesperson said as much in a statement provided to Gamespot.

"Psyonix is not affilated with Unikrn, nor do we support or endorse online betting for our game," publishing VP Jeremy Dunham said.

This prompted Unikrn's CEO Rahul Sood to respond. "We are not in any way associated with the publishers of Rocket League," he said. "However, we love the game, and like other titles on our sportsbook, we create odds and content on the pro matches and their top-tier tournaments."

Gambling on esports is technically legal in Australia under the Interactive Gambling Act, though that act was introduced in 2001 and probably didn't anticipate the rise of the phenomenon. South Australia was the first state to outright ban it last year, with independent senator Nick Xenophon proposing other states and territories in the country to follow suite.