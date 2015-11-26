Rocket League hockey-themed Snow Day mode dated

On December 14 Rocket League players will be able to take to the ice in a Christmassy new game mode that replaces the ball with a giant puck. The update will also add a bunch of rare "Winter Games" items for a limited time, which you can unlock by playing. Psyonix says that if you don't get the items this time around, "you’ll have to wait until next year to get them again!"

Here's the list of items. Winning and losing games won't affect your likelihood of receiving them, it's all RNG.

“Xmas” Rocket Trail

“Blitzen” Topper

“Christmas Tree” Topper

“Sad Sapling” Topper

“Santa” Topper

“Candy Cane” Antenna

“Holiday Gift” Antenna

The winter games mode will be free, but before that the Chaos Run DLC be released on December 1 for $3.99. That adds a bunch of cosmetic items with a post-apocalyptic theme. The accompanying Wasteland map will be free to all who own the game. Hooray for not splitting the community!

This is all very well and good, but we're left fearing for Sam's sanity after he discovered that Rocket League awakens the competitive spirit that sleeps deep inside him. A Mad Max themed makeover might send him over the edge.