Rocket League gets free weekend

So, you know that the world is in a tizzy over this so-called 'Rocket League', but you like neither driving games nor football games, so you've held off buying it. Well no more excuses—Rocket League is free to play this weekend, starting now. In between getting demolished like the scrub you are, you'll have the epiphany that rocket-powered car-football is much more than the sum of its parts.

When you realise that it ought to be a permanent fixture in your Steam library, Psyonix is offering a 40% discount for the duration of the event. Slyly, the free weekend ends just as Rocket League's basketball mode drops. For existing Rocket League players, all the DLC is down 20%.

The free period ends Sunday 24, 1pm PT/9pm BST.